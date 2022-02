Ambassador of Israel concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka Naor Itzhak Gilon, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris on Thursday 03 February, 2022 and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the newly appointed Ambassador and reiterated Sri Lanka’s commitment to further advancing its partnership with Israel. Foreign Minister Peiris further emphasized promotion of trade, investment, tourism and technology cooperation for the benefit of the two countries.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo