The Defence Attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in New Delhi and accredited to Sri Lanka, Commodore Didik Kurniawan called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (03rd February 2022).

The cordial meeting that ensued between Commander of the Navy and the Indonesian Defence Attaché centered on matters of bilateral nature. The discussion drew to a close with an exchange of mementos, as a token of goodwill.

Two officials from the Embassies of the Republic of Indonesia in New Delhi and Colombo were also present on this occasion.