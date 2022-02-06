Three (03) suspects apprehended with Crystal Methamphetamine worth more than Rs. 08 million street value in Mannar

A operation conducted by the Navy led to the apprehension of 03 suspects with about 01kg and 76g Methamphetamine (ICE), in Erukkalampiddi, Mannar on 04th February 2022.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting wide-ranging operations to curb smuggling of illegal drugs. As an extension of these operations, a group of naval personnel attached to SLNS Gajaba in the North Central Naval Command conducted this operation in Erukkalampiddi, Mannar on 04th February, with the assistance of Mannar Police. The operation made way to the recovery of about 01kg and 76g Methamphetamine peddled by two individuals using a motorbike. Accordingly, the two suspects with illegal drugs in their possession and the motorbike were taken into custody. Upon interrogating the two suspects, the raiding party managed to nab another person in connection with the racket and a three-wheeler.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the gross street value of the seized drugs is more than Rs. 08 million.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Mannar and Pesalai, from 21 to 39 years of age. The accused along with the drugs and vehicles held were handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal proceedings.