Sri Lanka Army troops of the 55 Division under the Security Force Headquarters-Jaffna (SFHQ-J) donated blood to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital Blood Bank recently in response to a request of the hospital for replenishment of blood stocks, needed for seriously ill patients.

A group of more than 120 Army troops contributed in the programme organized by 552 Brigade at Ayyakachchi, Jaffna as per the guidelines of SFHQ-J Commander Maj. Gen. Sujeewa Senarath Yapa, Army sources stated.

The programme was in place in close coordination with the Jaffna Teaching Hospital while taking maximum precautions against COVID 19 pandemic, the Army said.

- Defence