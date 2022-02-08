Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris concludes successful visit to New Delhi

Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G.L. Peiris concluded a successful, two- day official visit to India from 06-08 February 2022. The Foreign Minister undertook his maiden visitto New Delhi after assuming office as the Foreign Minister in August last year, on an invitation extended by the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Peiris met with his counterpart Dr. Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor of India Shri Ajit Doval. Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh

Vardhan Shringla also called on the Foreign Minister.

The meeting between the two Ministers, followed by delegation level talks was held on 07 February at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. During the meeting, Minister

Peiris thanked the External Affairs Minister of India for the invitation and the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Observing that the relationship between India and Sri Lanka has evolved from a transactional relationship into a strategic partnership, Foreign Minister Peiris stated that it is

increasingly recognized by the people of Sri Lanka that India is a true friend whom Sri Lanka can rely on at all times. In this context, Minister Peiris appreciated the financial

assistance that the Government of India has extended to Sri Lanka to the tune of 2.4 billion USD at this critical juncture. Minister Jaishankar assured that the long-standing

friendship between the two countries will always be a source of support to Sri Lanka.

The bilateral talks focussed on a wide range of matters of mutual interest, which included economic cooperation, power and energy cooperation, connectivity, people to people

contact etc. Particular attention was drawn to the energy security of Sri Lanka, and referring to the recently inked Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm agreement, Foreign Minister Peiris

stated that it signals a closer integration between the two countries, resulting in substantial benefits; a win-win situation for both. The prospects for renewable energy cooperation,

particularly in wind and solar power sectors were also discussed at the talks.

Focussing on the economic development in Sri Lanka, the discussion centred on the potential for Indian investments in priority sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food processing

and manufacturing for which Minister Peiris invited Indian investments. The ways and means to harness the growing Indian outward tourism to revive the tourism industry in Sri

Lanka, were also discussed.

With a view to maintaining the momentum of the trajectory of the Indo- Sri Lanka relationship, the Ministers agreed on the early finalization of several agreements and MoUs in the

areas of defence, culture and education, that are pending between the two countries.

During the talks, Foreign Minister Peiris also raised the fisheries issue with the Indian External Affairs Minister. Terming it as a 'flashpoint', the Foreign Minister pointed out that it

has become a recurring issue, assuming a different complexion. The two sides agreed on the urgent need to convene all bilateral mechanisms in this regard.

Minister Peiris extended an invitation to Minister Jaishankar to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka in March this year. He also stated that Sri Lanka is very much looking forward

to a visit by the Prime Minister of India to Sri Lanka to attend the forthcoming BIMSTEC Summit in March 2022.

The meeting between Minister Peiris and National Security Advisor of India Shri Ajit Doval was held on 08 February. The National Security Advisor of India and the Foreign

Minister of Sri Lanka discussed a range of issues pertaining to the mutual strategic interests of the two countries. The status of the bilateral relationship was reviewed and priority

areas for future cooperation were discussed.

The Foreign Minister, during his visit to New Delhi, had a number of interactions with prominent Indian print and electronic media as well.

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris was accompanied to these meetings by High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Milinda Moragoda and senior officials of the High

Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi and the Foreign Ministry.