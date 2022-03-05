Foreign Affairs Minister Prof. Peiris holds multiple meetings on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council in Geneva

Foreign Affairs Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris held meetings with Permanent Representatives of the United States of America, Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the United Kingdom, Simon

Manley, Iran, Esmaeil Bghaei Hamaneh and the Deputy Head of the Judiciary of Iran, Dr. Kazen Gharibabadi on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Human Rights Council in

Geneva.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Justice Ali Sabry, Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Admiral Jayanath Colombage.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Colombo