Sacred relics deposited in the Deegawapiya Stupa

The depositing of omniscient relics in the hemispherical dome of the Deegawapiya Maha Stupa was held in Ampara Deegawapiya Raja Maha Vihara premises under the patronage of Defence Secretary and Chairperson of 'Archaeological Heritage Management Presidential Task Force' (PTF) for Eastern Province, Gen. Kamal Gunaratne, (March 06).

Coinciding with the fourth death anniversary of Sri Sambodhi Vihara former Chief Incumbent late Ven. Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thero, the religious procession carrying omniscient sacred relics and the Crest Gem of the Stupa arrived at the Deegawapiya premises starting its journey from Colombo Sri Sambodhi Viharaya in order to.

Special Pooja, rituals and dhamma sermons were conducted for the revered articles and sacred relics at the Deegawapiya premises until (March 06) morning.

Speaking at the event, Gen. Gunaratne said “Today we deposited eight omniscient sacred relics placed in gold caskets at the octagonal corners of the Maha Stupa”.

Further, he went on saying “Not only the restoration of Stupa, but plans are also afoot to construct a fully-fledged Pilgrims Rest (Vishrama Shalawa) and Alms Hall within the sacred Raja Maha Vihara premises.

“Order of measures are in the pipeline to set up a charming environment and surrounding for devotees’ with a landscape of ‘Sal’ (Shorea robusta) ‘Ehala’ (golden shower) and ironwood tree saplings”, he added.

Ven. Maha Sanga including Anunayaka theros, Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander, Navy and Air Force Commanders, Ampara Government Agent (GA), Director General of Civil Security Department, military officers, Police officers including Senior DIGs, regional state officials and a large gathering of devotees were present at the event.

-Defence