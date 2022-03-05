 Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva assumes duties as Commander Northwestern Naval Area

Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva assumed duties as the Commander Northwestern Naval Area at the Command Headquarters (04th March 2022).

He served as Deputy Area Commander Western Naval Area prior being appointed as the Commander Northwestern Naval Area. The new Area Commander was warmly received

according him a Guard of Honour in compliance with naval traditions. Thereupon, his predecessor, Rear Admiral Jayantha Kularathna officially handed over the duties and

responsibilities to Real Admiral Suresh De Silva at the Command Headquarters. The new Area Commander also planted a sapling to mark this occasion.

Meanwhile the outgoing Area Commander, Rear Admiral Jayantha Kularathna took leave from the Command upon receipt of well wishes from officers and sailors of Northwestern

Naval Command, followed by a Guard of Honour.