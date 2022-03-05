March 06, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva assumes duties as Commander Northwestern Naval Area

    March 06, 2022
    Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva assumes duties as Commander Northwestern Naval Area

     Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva assumes duties as Commander Northwestern Naval Area

     Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva assumed duties as the Commander Northwestern Naval Area at the Command Headquarters  (04th March 2022).

    He served as Deputy Area Commander Western Naval Area prior being appointed as the Commander Northwestern Naval Area. The new Area Commander was warmly received
    according him a Guard of Honour in compliance with naval traditions. Thereupon, his predecessor, Rear Admiral Jayantha Kularathna officially handed over the duties and
    responsibilities to Real Admiral Suresh De Silva at the Command Headquarters. The new Area Commander also planted a sapling to mark this occasion.

    Meanwhile the outgoing Area Commander, Rear Admiral Jayantha Kularathna took leave from the Command upon receipt of well wishes from officers and sailors of Northwestern
    Naval Command, followed by a Guard of Honour.

     

    Last modified on Saturday, 05 March 2022 14:11
    « Foreign Affairs Minister Prof. Peiris holds multiple meetings on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council in Geneva
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya