March 12, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Policy Package to Support Greater Macroeconomic Stability : Allowing Flexibility in the Exchange Rate

    March 10, 2022
    Policy Package to Support Greater Macroeconomic Stability : Allowing Flexibility in the Exchange Rate

    Policy Package to Support Greater Macroeconomic Stability : Allowing Flexibility in the Exchange Rate

    Considering the severity of the external shocks and recent developments in the domestic front, the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced a comprehensive
    policy package on 04 March 2022 with the view to counter such economic headwinds. The Central Bank also indicated that it will continue to closely monitor the emerging
    macroeconomic and financial market developments, both globally and domestically, and will stand ready to take further measures as appropriate, with the aim of achieving stability
    in the fronts of inflation, the external sector, the financial sector, and real economic activity.

    In that context, greater flexibility in the exchange rate will be allowed to the markets with immediate effect. The Central Bank is also of the view that forex transactions would take
    place at levels which are not more than Rs. 230 per US dollar.

    The Central Bank will continue to closely monitor the developments in the domestic foreign exchange market and make appropriate policy adjustments accordingly.

     

     -Central Bank

     

    « TBEA Seeks to Provide Renewable Energy Solutions for Sri Lanka Ambassador of People’s Republic of China calls on Hon. Speaker »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya