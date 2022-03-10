Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet of Indian Navy calls on Commander of the Navy

Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena arrived in the island with the two ships which called at the port of Colombo today. Accordingly, INS ‘Chennai’, a Destroyer and the Flagship of the
Indian Western Fleet, along with the Frigate INS ‘Teg’, arrived in Colombo. Upon their arrival, the Indian Navy ships were welcomed by Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval
tradition.
During the ensuing meeting, Commander of the Navy and Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet of the Indian Navy exchanged views on several matters of bilateral importance.
Mementoes were also exchanged between them, marking the significance of the occasion. Defence Adviser at the Indian High Commission in Colombo, Captain Vikas Sood was
also present on this occasion.
During their stay in the island, the Indian ships are scheduled to conduct a naval exercise with the Sri Lanka Navy. Further, the crew members of the ships are expected to take part
in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy. Concluding the visit, the duo of ships will depart the island on 12th March.
All proceedings relating to the visit of these ships will be carried out adhering to COVID-19 protocols.