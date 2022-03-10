March 11, 2022
    Proposed City Development Plans presented to the President

    March 11, 2022
     Urban development plans for several major cities were presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, March (10).

    The Urban Development Authority (UDA) in collaboration with line agencies has planned the development targets of the country in line with the government’s initiatives and the development of major cities in a manner that will attract local and foreign tourists.

    Under the first phase, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will be developed in Galle, Bandarawela, Ratnapura city centre and Thimbirigasyaya, Fort, Pettah and Kollupitiya. Giving priority to the green city concept, it has been designed attractively with all amenities.

    The new plan includes a number of facilities including widened roads, parking facilities, pavements, shopping complexes, and solar-powered street lighting systems.

    In implementing the plans, the President emphasized the need to preserve historic sites situated in the selected cities and to preserve old buildings in a manner that would get the attraction of the public.

    State Minister Nalaka Godahewa, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development Sirinimal Perera, the Heads of Line Institutions and officials were also present.

