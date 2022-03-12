Sri Lanka attracts visitors at Travel EXPO Ankara

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara, Turkey in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau participated at the 05th edition of the Travel EXPO, Ankara travel trade fair which was held from 03 to 06 March 2022. This is the second time that Sri Lanka has participated at the Ankara based prominent travel trade fair.

The Sri Lankan stand attracted Turkish and the foreign visitors to the travel fair. At the stand, the Mission organized briefings on the touristic sites in Sri Lanka to the travel agents,

outbound tour operators, media, and Turkish travelers who were interested to visit Sri Lanka. Visitors also enjoyed pure Ceylon tea that was served at the stand.

This year, 25 countries including Sri Lanka, prominent Turkish travel agents, outbound tour operators and many other organizers from the travel/tourism sector participated at the

fair. A large number of Turkish and foreign travelers living in Ankara region visited the Travel EXPO 2022. The fair was organized by ATIS Fairs Inc., Ankara Chamber of

Commerce, Ankara Chamber of Industry, Ankara Municipality, and Association of Turkish Travel Agents.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Ankara