Undeniable Technical Expertise of Army Engineers Puts up Alternative Bridge Within 5 Days to Matara Pigeon Island

Technically and professionally-qualified Sri Lanka Army troops on a Presidential directive given to the Army Chief rose to the challenge of putting up an alternative temporary bridge, instead of the collapsed one between the Matara Pigeon Island and the mainland in less than a week, and vested it in the members of the Maha Sangha and the public March (12) during a brief ceremony, held at the 'Uposhithagaraya' and temple premises of the Shymopali Maha Vihara Vanshika Sri Rohana Chapter of the Maha Sangha Sabha.

The urgent erection of a temporary bridge before the next Full Moon Poya Day (17) remained an urgent priority as the Sri Rohana Sangha Sabha had by then finalized all arrangements for conduct of its annual 'Upasampada Vinayakarma' (higher ordination of novices) shortly with the participation of hundreds of Buddhist monks, but the unexpected collapse of the swinging bridge a few days ago, posed a setback since the movement between the Pigeon Island and the mainland was abruptly cut off. Strong tidal sea waves that prevail in the space between the island and mainland however pose a life risk and disrupt the main supplies to the island.

Saturday's brief inaugural ceremony, headed by Ven Omare Kassapa, Anu Nayake Thera of Shymopali Maha Vihara Vanshika Sri Rohana Chapter of the Maha Sangha Sabha and members of the Maha Sangha invited General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army who promptly responded and did the needful well in time to attend the occasion as the Chief Guest. Soon after his arrival at the mainland entrance, he cut a ribbon amidst chanting of 'Seth Pirith' and walked over the Army-built new bridge to reach the island, preceded by members of the Maha Sangha where the Army Chief made offerings to the Buddha and paid obeisance afterwards at the temple premises.

The subsequent 'Daham Hamuwa' meeting after the welcome note saw General Shavendra Silva presenting the formal letter of completion of the project to the Anu Nayake, Ven Omare Kassapa Nayake Thera as a formality. In return, the Anu Nayake Thera acknowledging the Army's successful completion and its amazing contribution to the project in an impressive manner within five days awarded a symbolic parchment that contains a complimentary chronicle to the day's Chief Guest.

12 Engineer Regiment troops of the Sri Lanka Engineers with expertise of the 14 Chemical Biological Radiology and Nuclear Response (CBRN) Regiment of the Sri Lanka Engineers, 16 Workshop Regiment of the Sri Lanka Engineers, 4 (V) Engineer Regiment of the Sri Lanka Engineers, 12 (V) Corps of Engineer Service troops, troops of the 613 Brigade and 3 (V) Gemunu Watch actively contributed to its timely completion less than a week .

The day's ceremony also saw the Sangha Sabha, appreciative of all who toiled to construct the bridge in a short span awarded Certificates of Commendation to the Chief Field Engineer, Senior Officers, all Commanding Officers and troops as mentioned-above. The Chief Field Engineer also addressed the occasion and thanked all for supporting the venture.

On the directions of General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, the Chief Field Engineer of the Army, Major General Chandana Wijayasundara, together with the Major General Kithsiri Liyanage, Commander Security force - West, General Officer Commanding, Engineer Division, Major General Mahinda Jayawardena, Major General Swarna Bothota, General Officer Commanding 61 Division, Commander, General Engineer Brigade, Brigadier Asanga Perera, Brigadier Upul Kodituwakku, 613 Brigade Commander, and respective Commanding Officers immediately proceeded to the location a few days back and undertook the construction of the temporary alternative bridge to re-link the Pigeon Island and the mainland, Matara town.

On hearing of its collapse, HE the President instructed the Army Chief to immediately make some alternative movement facility available on the eve of the Sangha Sabha's annual ceremony. The swinging bridge has also been a tourist attraction at Matara town.

