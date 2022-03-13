Indian Navy ships depart the island

INS ‘Chennai’, a Destroyer and the Flagship of the Indian Western Fleet along with the Frigate INS ‘Teg’ which arrived in Colombo on a formal visit on 10th March 2022 departed the island (12th March).

Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing Indian ships in accordance with naval tradition. On their departure, INS ‘Chennai’ and INS ‘Teg’ engaged in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with SLNS ‘Sindurala’ off Colombo where several exercises including approaching for replenishment at sea (RAS) and tactical manoeuvres were demonstrated.

During their stay in the island, the crews of both ships engaged in several programmes organized by Sri Lanka Navy in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. The events made way to exchange best practices and strengthen camaraderie between two navies.

Further, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet of Indian Navy, Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena formally handed over essential sailing equipment, provided by the Indian Navy for the use of Sri Lanka Navy Sailing Pool, to Director General Operations of Sri Lanka Navy, Rear Admiral Prasanna Mahawithana, onboard INS ‘Chennai’ this morning.