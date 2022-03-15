''To the Library from Parliament'' program begins at the Colombo Public Library  

“To the Library from Parliament” programme organized by the Department of Communication of Parliament of Sri Lanka with a view to communicate accurate information about the Parliament of Sri Lanka to the public was inaugurated at the Colombo Public Library recently.

The objective of this program is to distribute publications including books on Parliament to public and school libraries island wide.

As a further step, an awareness programme on Parliamentary Procedure was conducted at the Colombo Public Library with the participation of senior officials of Parliament and Colombo Public Library.

The library officials were briefed on the historical value of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, the legislative process and its role, and the committee system. ‘Sara Sanhitha’ academic journal published by the Parliament’s Communication Department was also presented to the Librarian and the other officials.

In line with this programme, membership cards of the Colombo Public Library were also issued to the Secretary General of Parliament and several other officials.

Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Assistant Secretary General Mr. Tikiri K. Jayatilleke and a number of senior officials were present at the occasion.