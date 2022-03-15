March 17, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    ''To the Library from Parliament'' program begins at the Colombo Public Library  

    March 16, 2022
    &#039;&#039;To the Library from Parliament&#039;&#039; program begins at the Colombo Public Library  

    “To the Library from Parliament” programme organized by the Department of Communication of Parliament of Sri Lanka with a view to communicate accurate information about the Parliament of Sri Lanka to the public was inaugurated at the Colombo Public Library recently.

    The objective of this program is to distribute publications including books on Parliament to public and school libraries island wide.

    As a further step, an awareness programme on Parliamentary Procedure was conducted at the Colombo Public Library with the participation of senior officials of Parliament and Colombo Public Library.

    The library officials were briefed on the historical value of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, the legislative process and its role, and the committee system. ‘Sara Sanhitha’ academic journal published by the Parliament’s Communication Department was also presented to the Librarian and the other officials.

    In line with this programme, membership cards of the Colombo Public Library were also issued to the Secretary General of Parliament and several other officials.

    Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Assistant Secretary General Mr. Tikiri K. Jayatilleke and a number of senior officials were present at the occasion.

    Last modified on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 22:09
    « Colombo Security Conclave, the 5 th NSA-Level Meeting concludes in Maldives President invites Saudi Arabia to invest in several sectors »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya