Ambassador of Russian Federation to Sri Lanka meets with Commander of the Navy

    March 16, 2022
    Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Sri Lanka, H.E. Yury Materiy met with Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (15th March 2022).

    This also marked the first official interaction of H.E. Yury Materiy and Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne. The ensuing discussion between them focused on several matters of bilateral importance.

    The Military Attaché at the Embassy of Russian Federation in Colombo, Colonel Aleksey A. Bondarev was also present on this occasion.

