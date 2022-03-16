March 17, 2022
    The Hon. Speaker endorses the Intellectual Property (Amendment) Bill

    Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament endorsed the certificate on the Intellectual Property (Amendment) Bill which was taken up for debate on the 08 th and
    passed in Parliament.

    Products such as Ceylon Cinnamon, which have made significant contributions to the Sri Lankan economy, have so far been registered as Certificate Marks under the subject of Trademarks as there was no specific methodology for registering them as such.

    Thus, this will enable products such as Ceylon Tea, Ceylon Cinnamon, Ceylon Pepper and Ceylon Cashew to register as Sri Lankan Geographical Indicators, thereby establishing a legal framework to stop counterfeiting under these names.

    Accordingly, this Act will come into effect  March(16) as the Intellectual Property (Amendment) Act No. 8 of 2022. Acting Secretary General of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera and Director of Legislative Services and Director of Communications (Acting) Mr. H.E. Janakantha Silva was also present at this moment.

