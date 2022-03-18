The 144th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) , Indonesia : March 2022

The 144th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will take place in Indonesia from 20th to 24th March 2022.

Please find attached a Note on Media Arrangements sent by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Sri Lanka with regard to the details of key events, facilities and points of contact to all members of media who wish to participate.

Members of the media who wish to cover 144th Assembly of IPU must apply for accreditation. The registration and information service will be open in 14th March 2022.

Please note that a Press Center will be set up at the assembly venue and will be operationalized throughout the event. The point of contact of the said is as follows;

Mr. Thomas Fitzsimons

IPU Communications Director

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Web: https://ipu144.dpr.go.id