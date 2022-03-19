March 19, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Navy seizes Kerala cannabis worth over Rs.52 million in Mannar

    March 19, 2022
    Navy seizes Kerala cannabis worth over Rs.52 million in Mannar

    A special operation carried out by the Navy in seas off Oluthuduwai, Mannar (18th March 2022) led to the seizure of about 175 kg of Kerala cannabis (In wet weight). The

    Navy also nabbed 02 suspects and a dinghy in connection to the incident.

     

    Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations covering the coastal areas of the island with a view to thwarting a wide range of nefarious activities. As an extension of
    these efforts, SLNS Gajaba and SLNS Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command mounted this special operation by deploying the Inshore Patrol Craft P 148 and small
    boats of the Special Boat Squadron. Accordingly, the operation made way to the recovery of about 175 kg of Kerala cannabis (In wet weight) from a suspicious dinghy off
    Oluthuduwai today. The consignment was stuffed in 06 gunny sacks. The Navy also held the dinghy used for this racket and 02 suspects aboard.

     

    Meanwhile, the street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 52 million.

     

    The operation was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols to prevent possibilities of the transmission of the pandemic. The suspects held in the operation were identified as
    residents of Udayapuram in Vankaleipadu, aged 33 and 34. The accused along with the Kerala cannabis and the dinghy will be handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal
    action.

     

    « The 144th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) , Indonesia : March 2022 Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris meets Core Group in Sri Lanka »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya