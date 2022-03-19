Navy seizes Kerala cannabis worth over Rs.52 million in Mannar

A special operation carried out by the Navy in seas off Oluthuduwai, Mannar (18th March 2022) led to the seizure of about 175 kg of Kerala cannabis (In wet weight). The

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations covering the coastal areas of the island with a view to thwarting a wide range of nefarious activities. As an extension of

these efforts, SLNS Gajaba and SLNS Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command mounted this special operation by deploying the Inshore Patrol Craft P 148 and small

boats of the Special Boat Squadron. Accordingly, the operation made way to the recovery of about 175 kg of Kerala cannabis (In wet weight) from a suspicious dinghy off

Oluthuduwai today. The consignment was stuffed in 06 gunny sacks. The Navy also held the dinghy used for this racket and 02 suspects aboard.

Meanwhile, the street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 52 million.

The operation was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols to prevent possibilities of the transmission of the pandemic. The suspects held in the operation were identified as

residents of Udayapuram in Vankaleipadu, aged 33 and 34. The accused along with the Kerala cannabis and the dinghy will be handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal

action.