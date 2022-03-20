WEATHER FORECAST FOR 20 MARCH 2022

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district.