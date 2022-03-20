March 20, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 20 MARCH 2022

    March 20, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 20 MARCH 2022

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district.

