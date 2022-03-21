U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland to visit Sri Lanka

The Under Secretary for Political Affairs of the U.S. Department of State Victoria Nuland will visit Sri Lanka from 22 – 23 March, 2022. Under Secretary Nuland oversees regional and bilateral policy issues at the U. S. Department of State.

During the visit, Under Secretary Nuland is scheduled to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, meet Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris and Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage. Minister Peiris and Under Secretary Nuland will co-chair the 4th session of the Sri Lanka – U.S. Partnership Dialogue at the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, 23 March, 2022. In addition, Under Secretary Nuland is scheduled to visit the Colombo Port and meet the business community and civil society.

The Sri Lanka – U.S. Partnership Dialogue was last held in 2019 in Washington D.C. The Partnership Dialogue is an important platform to review bilateral relations and explore avenues to further strengthen the cooperation and partnership between Sri Lanka and the United States.

The Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, Donald Lu and the Principle Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Amanda Dory will accompany Under Secretary Nuland on the visit.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Colombo