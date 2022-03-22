Appointment of the committee comprised of ministers on investment promotion.



The Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal submitted by His Excellency the President to appoint the ‘Ministers’ Committee on investment promotion’ comprised of His Excellency the President as the Chairman, with the Hon. Prime Minister and relevant Ministers along with State Ministers with the objective of providing required policy and practical solutions for recognizing and promoting investment opportunities in the relevant sectors; paying attention of the pioneer sectors at national level for the accomplishment of government’s development targets as well as to appoint an officials’ committee comprised of the Secretaries of the relevant Ministries and State Ministries and other relevant officers headed by the Secretary to the President in order to assist the above ministers’ committee.