March 24, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Appointment of the committee comprised of ministers on investment promotion.

    March 22, 2022
    Appointment of the committee comprised of ministers on investment promotion.

    Appointment of the committee comprised of ministers on investment promotion.


    The Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal submitted by His Excellency the President to appoint the ‘Ministers’ Committee on investment promotion’ comprised of His Excellency the President as the Chairman, with the Hon. Prime Minister and relevant Ministers along with State Ministers with the objective of providing required policy and practical solutions for recognizing and promoting investment opportunities in the relevant sectors; paying attention of the pioneer sectors at national level for the accomplishment of government’s development targets as well as to appoint an officials’ committee comprised of the Secretaries of the relevant Ministries and State Ministries and other relevant officers headed by the Secretary to the President in order to assist the above ministers’ committee.

    « U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland to visit Sri Lanka Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Peiris and Qatar's Ambassador Al - Sorour discuss the multifaceted relations between Sri Lanka and Qatar »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya