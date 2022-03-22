Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Peiris and Qatar's Ambassador Al - Sorour discuss the multifaceted relations between Sri Lanka and Qatar

Ambassador for the State of Qatar, Jassim bin Jaber J.B. Al-Sorour called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G. L. Peiris on 21 March 2022, at the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs, Colombo.

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris noted with appreciation Qatar’s strong support and empathetic approach towards Sri Lanka at the Human Rights Council and briefed

the Ambassador of Qatar on the ongoing reconciliation progress in Sri Lanka. Minister Peiris further resolved to strengthen the longstanding cooperation, steadfast friendship and

multifaceted relations between Sri Lanka and Qatar.

Ambassador Al-Sorour assured Qatar's firm commitment to the promotion of a strong economic partnership and friendship with Sri Lanka for the benefit of the people of both

countries.