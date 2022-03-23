Further discussions to obtain views of the expert committee on the electoral system to be held.

To hold further discussions to obtain views of the expert committee on the electoral system was taken into discussion at the Select Committee of Parliament to Identify Appropriate Reforms of the Election Laws and the Electoral System and to Recommend Necessary Amendments.

The aforesaid discussions were held during the Select Committee of Parliament to Identify Appropriate Reforms of the Election Laws and the Electoral System and to Recommend Necessary Amendments which met under the chairmanship of Leader of the House, Hon. Minister Dinesh Gunawardena March (22). Members representing several political parties participated at this committee and they felt that it would be more appropriate to seek the views of the members of the expert committee appointed for this purpose.

Thus, it was decided to reconvene this Select Committee on April 7 th after obtaining the views of the Expert Committee.

The Hon. Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Members of Parliament Hon. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Hon. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Hon. Wimal Weerawansa, Hon. Kabir Hashim, Hon. Rauff Hakeem, Hon. M. A. Sumanthiran, Hon. Mano Ganesan, Hon. Madhura Withanage, and the Acting Secretary General of

Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadheera were present at this meeting.