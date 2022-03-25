Enhanced GIC 1919 extends services for 24 hours across digital channels

The Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka (ICTA) announced that, a contract agreement was signed with Dialog Networks (Pvt) Ltd to operate and manage Government Information Centre (GIC1919) from 2022 to 2024. The GIC 1919 is now enhanced to provide services 24 hours through extended digital channels via Social Media platforms such as Instant Messenger, GIC Portal, Facebook, and Email, in addition to providing information related to Government Services through short-code telephone number 1919. Callers from overseas can reach the GIC via 0114191919. The contact center is resourced with skilled agents to respond to queries in Sinhala, Tamil, English, in a people friendly manner.

ICTA initiated the Government Information Centre (GIC1919) in August 2006 to provide government information in all 3 languages through a call centre facility recognizing the difficulty of the public to obtain correct and relevant information of the government organizations on their citizen services. Since then the GIC has received an average of 1.8 million calls annually from the public who seek government information.

The enhanced GIC will provide many conveniences to the general public which include the ability to obtain information of over 300 listed government organizations. It will also improve information dissemination. The convenient one-stop information centre would provide information about how to obtain government services, in all three languages. Services are also reachable through a short-code number (1919). In addition multiple channels are available to obtain information conveniently, help desk for digital intermediary services and to obtain information prior to obtaining a government service.

The enhanced GIC will offer seamless services conveniently accessible by the citizens through agent-assisted and digitally assisted channels facilitated through telephone, mobile phone, social media, and web applications. Furthermore, this new GIC intends offering a citizen-centric approach in the delivery of the government information.

The GIC can be reached via the following channels.

International calling : +94 114 191919

Web Chat : via www.gic.gov.lk

Short Code :1919

Email : This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Social Media channels: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GovInfo1919

Twitter - https://twitter.com/gic1919

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/gic1919/