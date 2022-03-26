Act after approving a proper action plan in line with the annual budget – the Colombo Municipal Council informed by the Committee on Public Accounts

The Committee on Public Accounts stressed to the Colombo Municipal Council that a proper action plan should be approved and implemented as per the instructions of Public Finance Circular No. 01/2014 in line with the Annual Budget.

Given that the Auditor General's reports have revealed that a proper action plan for 2020 and 2021 has not been approved, The Committee stressed the need to take immediate action to prevent situations as such.

These facts were disclosed at the Committee on Public Accounts chaired by Hon. (Prof.) Tissa Vitarana which met recently, to examine the Auditor General's reports for the year 2017/2018 and the current performance of the Colombo Municipal Council. Mr. J.J. Rathnasiri Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government said that due to the COVID siyuations there were problems in implementing this practice, which was first introduced by the Treasury in 2020. However, the committee pointed out that this situation needs to be rectified and action taken with a proper action plan from 2022.

The committee also drew attention to the revenue shortfall of the Municipal Council and said that it would be reconvened at a future date for further discussions. Hon. (Prof.) Tissa Vitarana, Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts instructed the officials of the Colombo Municipal Council to submit to the Committee data and Statistics on all the

revenue, expenditure, deficit revenue and public assistance of the House for the previous years.

State Ministers Hon. Dayasiri Jayasekara, Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Hon. (Dr.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Hon. Duminda Dissanayake, Hon. Prasanna Ranaweera, Members of Parliament Hon. Tissa Attanayake, Hon. Prasanna Ranaweera, Hon. Niroshan Perera, Hon. Sivagnanam Shritharan, Hon. Hesha Withanage, Hon. (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara, Hon. (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Hon. B.Y.G Ratnasekera, Hon. (Dr.) Harini Amarasuriya and officials were present at the committee meeting held.