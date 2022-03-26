ICTA Representatives Contribute Expert Knowledge at United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

Two representatives of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka, Chanuka Wattegama – Director, Policy and Sachindra Samararatne –

Director, Startup Ecosystem Development, were invited to share their expertise at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) which was held in Geneva Switzerland, on 14th to 15th March under the theme, ‘Enhancing StructuralTransformation in Key Partner Countries of the Belt and Road Initiative’.

The forum brought together policymakers and experts from countries such as USA, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, South Africa, Malaysia, China, Mozambique, and Pakistan. Policy formulation in macroeconomics, industry and trade, digital economy, and debt sustainability were some of the key topics discussed, along with the lessons learned by developing countries from successful structural transformation. In addition, the forum was a platform to share successful macro-finance policies in response to the pandemic; and procedures that help digital start-ups become unicorns.

Rebeca Grynspan Secretary General, UNCTAD, conducted the forum's opening remarks, and the Keynote of the first day was conducted by H.E. Chen Xu, Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva. Dawei Wang, Economic Affairs Officer, GDS-ECIDC, UNCTAD, presented a study on China’s Structural Transformation: What Can Developing Countries Learn.’

The ICTA representatives Chanuka Wattegama, Director Policy, ICTA and Sachindra Samararatne, Director Startup Ecosystem Development, ICTA contributed valuable insights at the two-day forum. The opening day consisted of the launch of ‘China’s Structural Transformation: What Can Developing Countries Learn?’. Followed by a panel discussion with Kevin P. Gallagher, Director, Global Development Policy Center, Boston University, USA, Tauhid Ahmed, Executive Director, INDEF, Indonesia, Chanuka Wattegama, Director of Policy, ICTA, Sri Lanka, Firew Woldeyes, Lead Researcher, Policy Studies Institute of PSI, Ethiopia and Concluding Remarks by Richard Kozul-Wright, Director, Division on Globalization and Development Strategies, UNCTAD.

Commenting on this session, Chanuka Wattegama stated, “It is apt moment that Sri Lanka focuses on building a Digital Economy in our journey towards national digital

transformation. In doing so we focus on three core areas of Digital Transformation: Digital Government, Digital Economy and Digital Services. The initiative led by UNCTAD has resulted in Sri Lanka learning valuable insights from successful nations about the policies and best practices that will positively impact and improve this journey. It was a true learning experience”

The forum's second day discussed key areas on ‘Policies to Promote Digital Start-ups in Developing Countries’. Gothami Silva - Ambassador / Permanent Representative to the WTO at Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the WTO presented the keynote for the day followed by a panel discussion, comprising of o Mateus Abelardo Américo Matusse, Director Nacional de Apoio ao Desenvolvimento do Sector Privado, Mozambique, Dhammika Nanayakkara, Deputy Governor, Central Bank, Sri Lanka, Safdar Sohail, Dean, NIPP and Member Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT, Pakistan, Zhang Jianping, Director, Center for Regional Economic Cooperation, CAITEC, China and Concluding Remarks by Jörg Mayer, Senior Economic Affairs Officer, Division on Globalization and Development Strategies, UNCTAD.

The second session on ‘Policies to Promote Digital Start-ups in Developing Countries’ comprised with the Welcome Address by Rashmi Banga, Senior Economic Affairs

Officer, Division on Globalization and Development Strategies, UNCTAD and the Keynote Address by H.E., Arrmanatha C. Nasir, Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the United Nations. Followed by a Panel discussion with Sachindra Samararatne, Director - Startup Ecosystem Development · Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka, Safdar Sohail, Dean, NIPP and Member Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT, Pakistan , Tsegay Gebrekidan Tekleselassie, Senior Researcher, PSI, Ethiopia, Esther Sri Astuti Agustin, Program Director of the Institute for Development. of Economics and Finance (INDEF), Indonesia, Wang Chaoxian, Deputy Director, Policy and Economic Research Institute, CAICT, China.

Sachindra Samararatne stated, “We were able to share our experience as a growing startup ecosystem which has used a data-driven approach to policy formulation. ICTA is a think tank and had skin in the game through the nation's journey, and therefore was able to share ground-level insights from the point of view of startups across provinces. We were able to contribute many insights towards high-level policy formulation for startups”.

The forum discussed key policy areas in which limitations existed in government capacity in many countries, to effectively design, manage, implement, and evaluate strategic economic interventions that are the policy levers of structural transformation. The project aimed to share the experiences of partner countries to assist national capacity-building.