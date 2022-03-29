Email and collaboration policy for digital government

One of the main objectives of the Government's National Policy Framework is to create a Smart Nation. Under this, the establishment of a citizen-centric digital government and the

establishment of a digitally empowered economy have been identified as strategies to achieve the government's vision.

Accordingly, the need has been identified to create a secure communication platform that can increase or decrease capacity to meet current needs for use in government offices. It is planned to implement a more comprehensive centralized control email and a collaboration platform, especially for government use. Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by H.E.the President in his capacity as the Minister of Technology to take necessary steps to open 100,000 Email and Co-operative platforms User Accounts for Government Institutions under this program and to expedite the opening of 30,000 User Accounts in the first phase

( Decisions taken at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on 28.03.2022 )