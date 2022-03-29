March 29, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Email and collaboration policy for digital government

    March 29, 2022
    Email and collaboration policy for digital government

    Email and collaboration policy for digital government

    One of the main objectives of the Government's National Policy Framework is to create a Smart Nation. Under this, the establishment of a citizen-centric digital government and the
    establishment of a digitally empowered economy have been identified as strategies to achieve the government's vision.

    Accordingly, the need has been identified to create a secure communication platform that can increase or decrease capacity to meet current needs for use in government offices. It is planned to implement a more comprehensive centralized control email and a collaboration platform, especially for government use. Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by H.E.the President in his capacity as the Minister of Technology to take necessary steps to open 100,000 Email and Co-operative platforms User Accounts for Government Institutions under this program and to expedite the opening of 30,000 User Accounts in the first phase

     

    ( Decisions taken at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on 28.03.2022 )

    « Submission of the Report 2021 under Article IV of the International Monetary Fund Agreement to Parliament
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya