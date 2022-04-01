The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh hold discussions on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G. L. Peiris held discussions with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen MP, on the sidelines of the 5th Bay of Bengal

Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit held in Colombo under the Chairmanship of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on 30 March,

2022.

Among the matters discussed were the progress with regard to a Preferential Trade Agreement, cooperation in the field of higher education, synergies in respect of the apparel

industry in the two countries, greater connectivity and integration between the ports of Colombo and Chittagong, and collaboration in international trade.

