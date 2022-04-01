April 02, 2022
    The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh hold discussions on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit

    April 01, 2022
    The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh hold discussions on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit

     

    The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh hold discussions on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit

     

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G. L. Peiris held discussions with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen MP, on the sidelines of the 5th Bay of Bengal
    Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit held in Colombo under the Chairmanship of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on 30 March,
    2022.

     

    Among the matters discussed were the progress with regard to a Preferential Trade Agreement, cooperation in the field of higher education, synergies in respect of the apparel
    industry in the two countries, greater connectivity and integration between the ports of Colombo and Chittagong, and collaboration in international trade.

     

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs

