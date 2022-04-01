April 02, 2022
    The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand hold discussions on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit

    April 01, 2022
    Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G. L. Peiris held discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai, on the sidelines of the 5th Bay
    of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit held in Colombo on 30 March, 2022 under the Chairmanship of the President of
    Sri Lanka Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

     

    The Ministers discussed practical modalities of cooperation over a wide range of areas including support for activities connected with Theravada Buddhism and the Buddha
    Sasana, travel of pilgrims, support for the gem and jewellery industry in Sri Lanka, collaboration in the field of tourism, innovative methods of paddy cultivation and inland fisheries
    and the development of the small and medium sector industries.

     

