"Hello Again" – High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malaysia organizes Sri Lanka Tourism Promotional Event

High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malaysia organized an awareness programme for tour operators as part of its tourism promotional agenda for the year 2022.

With effect from 1 April, 2022, Malaysia will be opening its borders, allowing in and outbound non-essential travel abroad while stringent health protocols will also be lifted.

Citizens and residents of Malaysia will be granted this relief after more than two years since Malaysia closed its borders on 15 March, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As this would be a most opportune time to motivate Malaysians to choose Sri Lanka as their preferred travel destination, the High Commission in collaboration with Sri Lanka

Tourism Promotional Bureau and Sri Lankan Airlines conducted a detailed awareness programme for around 50 tour operators in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

on 29 March, 2022 at the High Commission premises.

Welcoming the participants, High Commissioner -designate Air Chief Marshal Sumangala Dias apprised of Sri Lanka’s renowned warmth and hospitality extended to its visitors.

He emphasized that Sri Lanka is an enchanting island bursting with diversity which offers many delightful and varied aspects to captivate visitors.

The programme comprised of a very detailed power point presentation under categories such as Wild, Thrills, Scenic, Heritage, Festive, Bliss, Wellness, Pristine and many sub-

categories. Accessibility to Sri Lanka, domestic transportation, accommodation, health protocols, Sri Lankan cuisine and traditions etc. were also outlined.

Country representative of Sri Lankan Airlines in Malaysia briefed participants of the services of Sri Lanka’s national carrier and the benefits that it would offer to travelers from

Malaysia.

Many promotional videos were used to keep the event lively and vibrant. Posters depicting many attractions of Sri Lanka were displayed at the venue as well. Participants were

treated to a sumptuous array of Sri Lankan delicacies.

The event concluded with the assurance to link participants with Sri Lankan counterparts and a pledge to work together towards mutually satisfactory benefits.

High Commission of Sri Lanka

Kuala Lumpur