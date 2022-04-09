April 09, 2022
    political Current Affairs

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island.

    April 09, 2022
     Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance to the east of Sri Lanka, prevailing showery condition is expected to continue during next few days (09th and 10th).

    Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05th to 15th of April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (09th) are Chilaw, Mahakeliya, Weliwita (Matale District),Pullumalai,Kalkudah andKurukkalmadamat about 12:12 noon.

     

     

