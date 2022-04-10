Ukuwela Pradeshiya Sabha Members and Matale district Librarians briefed on Parliamentary Business

As part of the programme ‘To the Library From Parliament’ organized by the Department of Communication of Parliament in order to raise awareness on the Parliamentary business and Procedure, a special program was held at the Ukuwela Pradeshiya Sabha recently.

Assistant Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilaka and the Administrative Director of Parliament Ms. G. Thachchanarani conducted the programme. Members of the Matale Ukuwela Pradeshiya Sabha and Librarians of the Matale District Public Libraries were briefed on the legislative process and committee system of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

A set of books including the book ‘Sara Sanhitha’ academic journal published by the Parliament’s Communication Department was also presented to the libraries at this occasion.