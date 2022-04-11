Navy’s Gayanthika Abeyrathna sets new national record

Sri Lanka Navy Women Petty Officer, Gayanthika Abeyrathna set a new national record in women's 800m (09th April 2022). Asian Gold Medalist shattered the previous record of the event, during the Centenary National Athletics Championship - 2022 held at Diyagama Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium.

The long-distance runner Gayanthika Abeyrathna clocked a time of 02 minutes and 01.44 secs (02:01.44) in women's 800m beating the record (02:02.52) previously set by athlete Dilshi Kumarasinghe in 2021. Before this significant feat, she also bagged the gold medal of women's 1500m in the Centenary National Athletics Championship - 2022 on 08th April.

With her recent achievement, Women Petty Officer, Gayanthika Abeyrathna holds the national records of 800m, 1500m and 5000m.

The women athlete has brought much credit to the Navy as well as the motherland throughout her athletic career. She has won a gold medal in the women's 800m at the 2017 Taipei City Asian Grand Prix in Taipei, a silver medal in the women's 800m at the 2017 Asian Championships in India, a gold medal in the women's 1500m at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and a bronze medal in the women's 800 meters at the same championship. She is coached by Mr. GL Sajith Jayalal, Director, National Institute of Sports Science.

Women Petty Officer Gayanthika Abeyrathna, who has won many national and international sports titles, set new national records in 1500m and 5000m at the National Athletics Championship in 2021, bringing a lot of credit to the Navy. In recognition of her sporting talents, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne promoted the athlete from the rate of Leading Women Sailor to Women Petty Officer on 02nd November 2021. Fittingly, she has also won the trophy for Best Athlete (Women) at the Navy Colour Awarding Ceremony held in 2021.