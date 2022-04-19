IMF Meeting (18 th April)

The IMF has commended on the steps already taken by the Hon. Finance Minister to mitigate the financial situation in Sri Lanka. IMF has assured their fullest support to Sri Lanka and a positive response has also been received to expedite the process to strengthen the support extended towards Sri Lanka.

Minister of Finance has made a request for a Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) with the IMF and IMF has subsequently informed Minister Sabry that India had also made representations on behalf of Sri Lanka for an RFI. It had been communicated that IMF Will consider the special request made despite it being outside of the standard circumstances for the issuance of an RFI.

The Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman and the top level Indian Economic delegation met with the Finance Minister Ali Sabry at the IMF Headquarters - Washington DC on 18th of April. Ms. Sitharaman has assured Minister Ali Sabry on India’s fullest support to Sri Lanka to move forward and has emphasized on India’s commitment to strengthen the development of the economy in Sri Lanka and building stronger bonds between the two Nations as they move forward together. Hon. Finance Minister of India has also affirmed to Minister Ali Sabry that India will fully support the deliberations of Sri Lanka with the IMF especially on the special request made for expediting an Extended Fund Facility. (EFF) Further arrangements have been made to hold several more rounds of talks today (19th April 2020). Secretary to the Treasury Mr. Mahinda Siriwardana and Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe also participated at these meetings.

