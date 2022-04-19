Minister Prasanna Ranatunga assumes duties as the Chief Government Whip

Minister of Public Security and Tourism Hon. Prasanna Ranatunga assumed duties as the Chief Government Whip at the Office in Parliament this morning (19).

Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government and Leader of the House of Parliament Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Education and Plantation Hon. Ramesh Pathirana, Minister of Mass Media Hon. Nalaka Godahewa, State Ministers Hon. Indika Anuruddha, Hon. Piyal Nishantha, Hon. Sahan Pradeep Vithana, Hon. Milan Jayatilake, Hon. Upul Mahendra Rajapaksa and several Ministers and Parliamentarians were present at the occasion.

According to the history of Parliament, the first Parliamentarian to hold the post of Chief Government Whip of Parliament was the Hon. R.S.N Gunawardena. Hon. A.E Gunasinghe, Hon. C.W.W Kannangara, Hon. W.J.C Munasinghe, Hon. J.D Weerasekera, Hon. S.K.K Sooriyarachchi, Hon. M.P.D.Z Siriwardena, Hon. J.R Jayawardena, Hon. K.B Ratnayake, Hon. Vincent Perera, Hon. Dr. Wimal Wickramasinghe, Hon. Richard Pathirana, Hon. Reggie Ranatunga, Hon. Mahinda Samarasinghe, Hon. Jeyaraj Fernandopulle, Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Hon. Gayantha Karunatilake and Hon. Johnston Fernando have previously held the post of Chief Government Whip.

Minister Hon.Prasanna Ranatunga is also the son of Hon. Reggie Ranatunga who previously held this post. He is an alumnus of Ananda College and has previously served as the Chief Minister of the Western Province.

After assuming duties, Mr. Ranatunga stated that his intention was to serve in the relevant post in accordance with the Constitution, while also protecting parliamentary traditions. He also pointed out that the government is taking all possible and necessary steps to move the government forward while maintaining the confidence of the people in the current situation.

Meanwhile, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament with effect from yesterday (18), the Speaker announced in Parliament today.