Bangladesh and Sri Lanka explore new investments and Blue economy potential

High Commissioner Professor Sudharshan Seneviratne drew home the importance of the tremendous potential both countries hold to work jointly towards a win-win situation on multiple areas of investments and be joint stakeholders in the blue economy having a shared interest in the Bay of Bengal.

These ideas were discussed at a meeting held with the President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman on 5th April 2022 at the DCCI office in Dhaka.

High Commissioner Seneviratne and DCCI President Rizwan held discussions on a wide range of initiatives and explored the possibilities for Bangladesh to invest in Sri Lanka in tourism, agriculture, shipping and logistical sectors in addition to pharma and education in Sri Lanka.

DCCI President Rizwan stated that Sri Lanka could be an attractive destination for Bangladesh investors and expressed DCCI’s readiness to support the High Commission in its economic promotional activities. He also agreed to organize a business delegation to Sri Lanka at a convenient time this year.

First Secretary (Commercial) of the High Commission Srimali Jayarathna participated in the discussion.

High Commission of Sri Lanka

Dhaka