 Prospects for exporting more gems & jewellery from Sri Lanka to Southern China

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board in coordination with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Guangzhou, organized a virtual B2B meetings on 6 and 7 April 2022 between five prominent Sri Lankan gem and jewellery companies, namely Beauty Gems, Gem Paradise, Precision Lapidaries, Zam gems and Engelo Gems and two very prominent Chinese companies in the duty free sector of Hainan Province; China Duty Free group co and M/S Hainan Provincial Diamond & Jewellery Co. Ltd.

The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Guangzhou, Priyangika Dharmasena stated that Sri Lanka is rich in gem deposits of which only 20 percent has been utilized. She said that Sri Lanka is a reliable supplier of precious stones, including the Ceylon sapphires. She encouraged both sides,‘to productively engage, with an end result in mind, to sell and buy”.

Acting Director Manoja Dissanayake and Export Promotion Officer Dilsha De Alwis of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board made a presentation on the gem and jewellery sectors in Sri Lanka.

The B2B meetings conducted after the presentation were very successful in providing a platform for constructive and vibrant engagements between prospective buyers and suppliers to exchange information and envisage future partnerships in gem and jewellery trading.