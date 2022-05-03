May 06, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Providing relief to low income families who are distressed due to the current economic crisis in the country.

    May 03, 2022
    Providing relief to low income families who are distressed due to the current economic crisis in the country.

    Providing relief to low income families who are distressed due to the current economic crisis in the country.


    Low income families entitled to Samurdhi, Elderly, Kidney and Disability Allowances have been severely affected by the current economic crisis in the country. The Government has identified the need for immediate relief to those families and their families on the waiting list. Contingent Emergency Response Component in projects funded by the World Bank Group will provide the necessary funding for that.
    Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposals presented by the Minister of Finance and Minister of Samurdhi regarding the special cash allowance to provide the relevant relief to the identified families from May to July;

    « Appointment of Cabinet Sub-Committee on Cost of Living Submission of the Annual Report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for the year 2021. »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya