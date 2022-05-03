Providing relief to low income families who are distressed due to the current economic crisis in the country.



Low income families entitled to Samurdhi, Elderly, Kidney and Disability Allowances have been severely affected by the current economic crisis in the country. The Government has identified the need for immediate relief to those families and their families on the waiting list. Contingent Emergency Response Component in projects funded by the World Bank Group will provide the necessary funding for that.

Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposals presented by the Minister of Finance and Minister of Samurdhi regarding the special cash allowance to provide the relevant relief to the identified families from May to July;