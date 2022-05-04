 On year-on-year basis, CCPI based headline inflation continuously increased to 29.8% in April 2022

Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) increased to 29.8% in April 2022 from 18.7% in March 2022. This increase in Y-o-Y inflation was driven by the monthly increases of both Food and Non-Food categories. Subsequently, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 46.6% in April 2022 from 30.2% in March 2022, while Non-Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 22.0% in April 2022 from 13.4% in March 2022.

Monthly change of CCPI recorded at 9.25% in April 2022 due to price increases observed in items of both Non-Food and Food categories which were 4.95% and 4.31%, respectively. Accordingly, prices of items in the Non-Food category recorded increases mainly due to price increases observed in the Transport (Petrol and Diesel), Education (Tuition fees), Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuel (Housing rent, Maintenance/Reconstruction) and Restaurant and Hotels sub-categories. Further, within the Food category, increases were observed in prices of milk powder, rice, bread, dhal, sugar and dried fish during the month.

https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/sites/default/files/cbslweb_documents/press/pr/press_20220429_inflation_in_april_2022_ccpi_e.pdf