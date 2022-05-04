Another Grant of 300 Million Chinese Yuan from China to Sri Lanka

Following the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and China’s Premier Li Keqiang in late April, China has decided to provide another grant of 300 million Chinese Yuan to Sri Lanka to help in the supply of medicine, food, fuel and other essentials.

During the earlier phone conversation, Premier Li said to Prime Minister Rajapaksa, “China feels for Sri Lanka for the difficulties and challenges you face, and we want to do our utmost to provide help to improve the peoples’ livelihoods in your country.”

Upon learning of this decision by the Chinese Government, Prime Minister Rajapaksa reiterated Sri Lanka’s gratitude to Premier Li and the Chinese Government for their continued support to Sri Lanka.

This latest grant will bring the total amount of China’s grant aid to 500 million Chinese Yuan (approximately $76 million).