The Government of Indonesia donates medical supplies

At the request of the Government of Sri Lanka for humanitarian aid in the form of medical supplies for the people of Sri Lanka, the Indonesian Government donated 11 types of medicines and 8 types of medical devices at a total value of IDR 22,155,952,245.00 equivalent to USD 1.5 million.

The ceremony to hand over the humanitarian aid was held on 28 April 2022 at the Gapura Export Warehouse building, Soekarno Hatta International Airport. The donation was handed over to Her Excellency Yasoja Gunasekera, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia and ASEAN by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health of Indonesia.

Representatives of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, WHO Country Office, pharmaceutical and medical devices companies of Indonesia and the officials of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Indonesia attended the event.

The medical supplies will be transported to Sri Lanka on 28 April and 08 May 2022, respectively by Sri Lankan Airline flights.

Embassy of Sri Lanka- Jakarta