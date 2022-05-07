Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

The signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué on establishing diplomatic elations between the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste was held today, 04 May 2022, at the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York.

On behalf of the respective Governments, the Joint Communiqué was signed by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations, Mohan Pieris, and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Timor-Leste to the United Nations, Karlito Nunes.

Timor-Leste is an island state in Southeast Asia covering the territory of the eastern half of Timor Island with a population of about 1.3 million. The main exports of the Timor- Leste are crude-petroleum, natural gas, coffee, vegetables and scrap iron. Both Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste are members of the ASEAN Regional Forum, a platform in which both countries can develop their bilateral relations.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste would enhance the existing friendly relations and cooperation between both countries in the political, socio-economic and cultural fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries.