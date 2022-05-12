Sixteen (16) naval artificer apprentices pass out after successful completion of training at Naval Institute of Technology

On successful completion of their training at Naval Institute of Technology (NIT) in Welisara, 16 naval artificer apprentices of the 18th artificer intake of the NIT passed out at the main parade ground of NIT in Welisara (11th May 2022).

The ceremony was graced by Director General Engineering, Rear Admiral Ravi Ranasinghe, as the Chief Guest.

In today’s ceremony, sixteen (16) naval artificer apprentices who completed their three-year training at NIT and were qualified for the National Diploma in Technology (NDT) offered by General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, passed out in a dignified sequence in Welisara. The artificer apprentices who remained outstanding during their training period were presented awards by the Chief Guest, in recognition of their performances.

Accordingly, Engine Room Artificer I DDW De Mendis won the award for Highest Overall Average in Marine Engineering. Meanwhile, Electrical Artificer I DMKT Bandara won multiple awards for Highest Overall Average in Electrical Engineering, Best Sportsman and Best Marksman. The award for the Highest Overall Average in Hull Repair & Ship construction Engineering was won by Shipwright Artificer I AR Dhanajaya. Similarly, the awards for the Best Artificer Apprentice of 18th Intake and Highest Overall Automobile Engineering were won by Automobile Artificer I JR Mathuprasath.

The Passing out Parade was made more colourful by the entertaining performances presented by Navy Band and Cultural Troupe. Senior and junior officers as well as sailors from the Western Naval Command and Welisara Naval Complex were present at this event.