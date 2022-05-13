The showery condition over South-western part (Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts) of the island and the winds speed can increase over Northern and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota district are likely to enhance during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers above 100 mm can occur at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Winds speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.