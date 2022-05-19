Navy organizes blood donation campaign to mark 2566th Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi

Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Sri Lanka Navy has organized a series of blood donation campaigns in each naval command. The magnanimous deed will be conducted throughout a month from 16th May to 16th June 2022 to mark the 2566th Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi.

Accordingly, the blood donation campaign organized by the Eastern Naval Command under the supervision of Commander Eastern Naval Area was held at the Preschool of SLNS Tissa on 16th May 2022. The objective of this event was to replenish blood stocks at the blood bank of District General Hospital Trincomalee. Supporting this magnanimous cause a number of naval personnel from Naval Dockyard Trincomalee donated blood voluntarily. Navy medical staff and health staff of District General Hospital Trincomalee ensured the successful conduct of the event.

As an extension of this blood donation campaign the Southern Naval Command held its blood donation programme at SLNS Dakshina under the able guidance of Commander Southern Naval Area today (17th May). The event which was carried out with the support of the blood bank of Hambantota General Hospital saw a large group of naval personnel attached to the Southern Naval Command donating blood.

Meanwhile, similar initiatives will be held in the North Central Naval Command (18th May), Northern Naval Command (20th May), Southeastern Naval Command (22nd May), Northwestern Naval Command (23rd May) and Western Naval Command (08th and 16th June) in coordination with blood banks in respective areas.