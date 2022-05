Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district.

Strong winds about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over the western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.