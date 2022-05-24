May 25, 2022
    Troops Evacuate O/L Candidates & Enable Resumption of Exam Work within Minutes

    Troops Evacuate O/L Candidates &amp; Enable Resumption of Exam Work within Minutes

    143 Brigade troops with 58 Division troops in Puttalam yesterday morning (24) immediately evacuated flood-affected 156 GCE O/L candidates from ground floor class rooms at St Andrew’s Central College in the heart of Puttalam and facilitated them to continue their examination work as scheduled.

    At first Army troops swiftly removed all desks and chairs to the upstairs in the three-storied building in the same college compound and evacuated those 156 candidates to the upstairs using three Army buses as the flood water level had by then risen to about two feet in the inundated school compound.

    In consultation with the Principal and Examination Invigilators, 143 Brigade troops, assisted by 58 Division troops on the guidelines given by Brigadier Foumie Kichilan, Commander, 143 Brigade, carried all the furniture to the upstairs and enabled the examination work to resume in less than half an hour.

