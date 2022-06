Ambassador for the State of Qatar, Jassim bin Jaber. J.B. Al- Sorour called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G.L. Peiris at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 6 June, 2022.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Peiris briefed Ambassador Al- Sorour on the current economic situation in Sri Lanka and tangible action so far taken by the government to increase the resilience of the Sri Lankan economy.

The Ambassador of Qatar emphasized the importance attached to Sri Lanka-Qatar bilateral relationship and assured all possible support to Sri Lanka at the juncture.