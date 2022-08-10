August 11, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    High Commissioner of New Zealand calls on Foreign Minister

    August 11, 2022
    High Commissioner of New Zealand calls on Foreign Minister

    The High Commissioner of New Zealand, Michael Appleton called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 09 August, 2022.

    The Foreign Minister referred to decades of cordial relations and thanked New Zealand for the continued support and assistance extended during challenging times.

    The High Commissioner was briefed on the economic downturn that Sri Lanka is encountering at present and the progress made so far on the ongoing measures taken by the Government to stabilize the situation.

    High Commissioner Appleton assured the continuous assistance of the Government of New Zealand to Sri Lanka.

    Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the High Commission of New Zealand were also present.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Last modified on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 23:10
    « Interactive Dialogue on “Revenue Generation as a Pathway to Sri Lanka’s Economic Recovery” held with the participation of Members of Parliament Members appointed to the Committee on Public Finance »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya