High Commissioner of New Zealand calls on Foreign Minister

The High Commissioner of New Zealand, Michael Appleton called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 09 August, 2022.

The Foreign Minister referred to decades of cordial relations and thanked New Zealand for the continued support and assistance extended during challenging times.

The High Commissioner was briefed on the economic downturn that Sri Lanka is encountering at present and the progress made so far on the ongoing measures taken by the Government to stabilize the situation.

High Commissioner Appleton assured the continuous assistance of the Government of New Zealand to Sri Lanka.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the High Commission of New Zealand were also present.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs